Himachal Landslide: A Doctor Tweeted Her Photo Minutes Before Death

Minutes later Dr Sharma’s vehicle was hit by a boulder hurtling down, amid a massive landslide in the mountainous Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh. Eight tourists in the same tempo traveller of Dr Sharma and their driver passed away due to the accident.



Two of the 11 people in the vehicle escaped with injuries.

The tourists were en route to Sangla from Chitkul, and on the Sangla-Bateseri road near Bateseri village when a massive landslide occurred in the hill above them, sending several huge boulders hurtling down the slope.

As per Kinnaur Deputy Commissioner's quote to The Indian Express, it was a bright, sunny day and the landslide was unexpected.