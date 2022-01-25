No Politicians, Only Pics of BR Ambedkar, Bhagat Singh in Delhi Govt Offices: CM
From now, photographs of political leaders and CMs will be removed from Delhi government offices, Kejriwal said.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday, 25 January, that every office of the Delhi government will now only display pictures of Dr BR Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh instead of photographs of politicians and chief ministers.
Speaking at the Republic Day event at the Delhi Secretariat, Kejriwal said, “Today I announce that at every office of the Delhi government, there will be photos of BR Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh. Now we won't put any chief minister or politician's photos.”
He added that the government will only run on the ideals of Dr Ambedkar, known as the father of the Indian Constitution, and freedom fighter Bhagat Singh who dreamt of providing quality education to all in the country.
Kejriwal said that the Delhi government now shares the same dream and that every child in the country, whether rich or poor, should get equal access to quality education.
"Today we pledge to fulfill BR Ambedkar's dreams of quality education for every kid. We have brought that revolution into the education sector in the last seven years."Arvind Kejriwal, CM, New Delhi
The CM added, "A lesson that we learn from his life is to dream big for the country."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.