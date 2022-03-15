Ambedkar's Statue Vandalised in Madhya Pradesh's Muskra Village, Probe Underway

A statue of the Indian Constitution's architect Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar was vandalized in Muskra village of Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district on late Monday night, 14 March.

After the incident, cops from Mandi police station reached the spot. Notably, another incident of vandalising Ambedkar's statue had taken place in the village two years ago.

As per sources, the statue of Bhim Rao Ambedkar was broken by unknown persons at night.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Congress President Kamal Nath said in a tweet in Hindi, "There has been an incident of damage to the statue of Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar ji in Muskra village of Sehore district, the home district of the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh."