'Doors of Madrasas Open to All': Darul Uloom Welcomes UP Govt's Survey

At present, about 16,000 private madrasas are operating in the state, including the world-famous Nadwatul Ulama and Darul Uloom Deoband, according to PTI.

After the government's decision, several madrasa operators expressed apprehensions about the survey.

A meeting of Jamiat-Ulama-e-Hind was also held in Delhi on 6 September, during which it decided to support the government in the survey while demanding zero interference in the internal affairs of madrasas.

Earlier, Hyderabad MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi had compared the madrasa survey to a mini-NRC.

"It's not a survey, but a mini-NRC. Some madrasas are under the UP madrasa board. The government cannot interfere with our rights under Article 30. They just want to harass Muslims," the AIMIM chief had told ANI.