Don’t Think I Could’ve Won Nobel Based in India: Abhijit Banerjee

"There is so much prejudice about the abilities of the poor. Give the very poor some asset. Not lend, but give them an asset. Maybe a cow, some goats or trinkets to sell, then you look what happens to these people after 10 years. They will be 25 per cent richer, they will be healthier and happier. It encourages them to keep trying and they work harder than the people who didn't get the assets," he said.

"It is sustainable. We have calculated the rate of return on the investment. In India, it is 400 per cent. Net income that it generates is four times the amount you put in. The same experiment was done in Bangladesh for 10 years. It has been exactly the same there," he said, giving references from his work.

He said it was important that the poor are encouraged in the beginning, asserting that these people "actually have never done anything in their lives".