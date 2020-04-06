Don’t Stigmatise COVID-19 Patients: TN Health Secretary Appeals

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu recorded another COVID-19 death on Monday, taking the total number of fatalities in the state to six. A 57-year-old woman with travel history to Trichy, who admitted herself to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai on Sunday with Severe Acute Respiratory Infection, (SARI).

Following her death on Monday morning, her test result for COVID-19 has come out positive, said Health Secretary Beela Rajesh.

The state also reported 50 new COVID-19 cases, with the number of infected persons rising to 621 in the state. Forty-eight of the 50 new cases are from the same source, said Tamil Nadu Health Secretary Beela Rajesh.

While the health department refrained from identifying the source, it was understood that those infected are linked to the Tablighi Jamaat. In Tamil Nadu, a total of 1475 samples have been tested from those who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat conference in Delhi out of which 573 returned positive.

855 samples have returned negative for the virus while 44 samples are being processed. Around 250 samples extracted from the contacts of those who had travelled to the conference and come back are also being processed in labs, she said.