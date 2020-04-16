‘Don’t Skimp on the Poor’: Banerjee, Rajan, Sen on Migrant Crisis

“As it becomes evident that the lockdown will go on for quite a while, the biggest worry is that a huge number of people will be pushed into dire poverty or even starvation due to lack of livelihoods and delayed standard delivery mechanisms,” Amartya Sen, Raghuram Rajan and Abhijit Banerjee stated in a column in The Indian Express on Thursday, 16 April.

The COVID-9 lockdown and thereby the extension of the same has shown us that the poor, the vulnerable are always hit the hardest, and the country needs comprehensive policies to address that. Rajan, a former RBI Governor, Sen and Banerjee, both Nobel laureate in economics, have put forward areas that we need to focus on.