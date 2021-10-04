ADVERTISEMENT

'Don't See Third Wave of COVID-19 Pandemic Coming': BMC to Bombay High Court

BMC said it does not see the city being affected by a third wave as vaccination drives are smoothly being executed.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>The BMC claims that over 82 lakh people have received their first dose of the COVID 19 vaccination and hence Mumbai would be safe from the virus.&nbsp;</p></div>
i

In a PIL hearing filed to demand door-to-door vaccinations, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) told the Bombay High Court bench that it does not see the city being affected by a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic as vaccination drives are smoothly being executed, PTI reported.

Over 42 lakh people in the city are fully vaccinated and over 82 lakh have received their first dose. 2,586 bed ridden people have been fully vaccinated while 3,942 such persons are administered with their first jab, the BMC counsel said.

In August, the Maharashtra government had proposed to initiate a door-to-door vaccination drive of bed ridden people as a pilot project.

The work is on. It is going on smoothly. Now, there is no shortage of vaccines too. Mumbai is safe. We do not see a third wave (of the COVID-19) coming.
Anil Sakhare, Counsel for the BMC, told the HC

The PIL was filed by Dhruti Kapandia and Kunal Tiwari, both of whom are advocates, seeking a direction to both the Union and Maharashtra governments to start door-to-door vaccination for senior citizens aged 75 and above, specially-abled people and those who are bed-ridden, PTI reported.

(With inputs from PTI)

