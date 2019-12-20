Don’t Air Anti-National Content: Govt to TV Channels, Again
Students shout slogans and hold placards during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Bengaluru.(Photo: AP)

The government on Friday, 20 December, issued an advisory asking news channels to refrain from broadcasting content which is "likely to instigate violence or which promotes anti-national attitudes", a second such communication in less than ten days.

The last advisory by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry was issued on 11 December when the Citizenship Amendment Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha, after which protests had broken out in several parts of the country.

"It is observed that notwithstanding the above advisory, some TV channels are telecasting content which does not appear to be in the spirt of the Programme Codes specified therein. It is accordingly reiterated that all TV channels may abstain from showing any content which is likely to instigate violence or contains anything against maintenance of law and order or which promotes anti-national attitudes," the ministry said in Friday's advisory.

It also asked news channels "not to show content that contains anything which may affect the integrity of the nation, maligns or slanders any individual in person or certain groups, segments of social public and moral life of the country".

The ministry asked for "strict compliance".

