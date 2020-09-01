‘Great Leader’: US Prez Trump Condoles Passing of Pranab Mukherjee
Pranab Mukherjee, one of India’s most respected politicians passed away at the age of 84 on Monday, 31 August.
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday, 1 September, expressed his condolences at the death of former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee. Trump said in a tweet that he was saddened to learn of the passing of India's former President.
The US State department also expressed grief over the demise of Pranab Mukherjee, saying that he will be forever remembered in the annals of Indian history.
“We stand with the people of India as they grieve the loss of a great leader who will be forever remembered in the annals of Indian history," US State Department's Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs tweeted.
Earlier on Tuesday, US secretary of state Mike Pompeo, expressing grief said that “former President Pranab Mukherjee, was instrumental in bringing the United States and India closer together.”
The former President, who had tested positive for COVID-19, had been in coma after a brain surgery earlier this month. On 31 August, Mukherjee’s son Abhijit Mukherjee announced the former President’s demise through a tweet.
