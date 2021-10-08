Domestic Worker Found Dead in Delhi Parlour: Mother Accuses Murder, No FIR Yet

Angamma has three daughters, of whom one is currently in Tamil Nadu. It was this daughter who had called her up and asked her to hurry to the workplace. All she had said was, she heard Laxmi cry loudly. This was around 7:30 am on 1 October.

When she reached the parlour around 8 am, she found smoke all over the place. "When I entered the washroom, I found a 5-litre empty can kept at the door. When I peeped inside the washroom, I saw my daughter lying on the floor: her body burnt. I observed that all the clothes to be cleaned up for the day were lying inside the bucket, as if she had not started the work for the day," she says in pain.

Angamma claims her daughter was murdered by her employer. "I want a fair investigation and justice for my daughter. I have a strong apprehension that my daughter's employer murdered her," she said.