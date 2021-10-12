ADVERTISEMENT

Domestic Flights to Function at Full Capacity From Monday: Centre

The airlines have been asked to ensure that the guidelines to contain the spread of COVID are strictly adhered to.

The Quint
Updated
India
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Domestic flights are slated to resume operation at full capacity from Monday, 18 October, as per an order signed by the joint secretary to the government of India. Image used for representation purpose.</p></div>
i

Domestic flights are slated to resume operating at full capacity from Monday, 18 October, as per an order signed by the joint secretary to the Government of India.

The order, however, states:

“The airlines/airport operators shall, however, ensure that the guidelines to contain the spread of COVID are strictly adhered to and COVID-appropriate behaviour is strictly enforced by them during the travel.”
ADVERTISEMENT
Published: 
Edited By :Saundarya Talwar

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT