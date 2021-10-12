ADVERTISEMENT
Domestic Flights to Function at Full Capacity From Monday: Centre
The airlines have been asked to ensure that the guidelines to contain the spread of COVID are strictly adhered to.
Domestic flights are slated to resume operating at full capacity from Monday, 18 October, as per an order signed by the joint secretary to the Government of India.
The order, however, states:
“The airlines/airport operators shall, however, ensure that the guidelines to contain the spread of COVID are strictly adhered to and COVID-appropriate behaviour is strictly enforced by them during the travel.”
