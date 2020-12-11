Doctors Across India Rally Against Govt Over ‘Ayurvedic’ Surgeries

Medical services and operations were affected in hospitals across several states on Friday, 11 December as doctors joined the protest by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) against the Centre’s law enabling Ayurvedic doctors to practice surgery.

While doctors in several states took to streets to denounce the decision, many in other states wore black bands in a show of solidarity.

Doctors from medical colleges, government services, general practitioners, specialists, resident doctors and medical students united for a 12-hour bandh from 6 am to 6 pm, against the three contentious moves by the Centre, which include the latest amendment by the CCIM, where Ayurvedic postgraduate students could receive formal training to perform 66 types of medical procedures.