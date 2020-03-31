Doctors in Bengal Given Raincoats to Attend to COVID-19 Patients

Doctors at the North Bengal Medical College in Siliguri have claimed that they've been provided raincoats, sunglasses, and masks made of bedsheets instead of PPEs (Personal Protective Equipments), laboratory glasses and surgical or N95 masks to tend to coronavirus patients.

“We met the medical superintendent cum vice principal who told us there is no supply of PPEs and that a requisition has been sent. When we pressurised him, he asked us to not come for duty,” Dr Shahriar Alam of the North Bengal Medical College told news agency ANI.