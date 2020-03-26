Newspapers Spread COVID-19? Regional Dailies Hit By Misinformation

The production and distribution of some regional newspapers in India have suffered – not only because of the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, but also due to misinformation.

Speaking to The Quint, editors of three leading regional dailies said misinformation propagating the claim that dailies are carriers of COVID-19 was affecting their supply.

Both newspaper vendors and readers are refusing to collect newspapers and have started unsubscribing to them, the editors collectively said.