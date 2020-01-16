‘Don’t Care If Congress Leaves Alliance’: DMK’s Duraimurugan

The battle lines are being drawn clearly by leaders in both the Congress and the DMK as alliance partners continue to engage in a war of words. Despite Tamil Nadu Congress chief KS Alagiri attempting to soothe the tensions that he created, by claiming that the two parties are like 'joined hands', other party leaders are not ready to back down.

On Wednesday, 16 January, DMK Treasurer Duraimurugan threw caution to the wind when asked about the Congress being miffed about seats allocated to it in the local body polls.