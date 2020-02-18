DMK MP Slammed for Derogatory Remarks Against Dalit Judges, Media

A video of DMK Organising Secretary and Rajya Sabha MP RS Bharathi – who came under severe criticism for his derogatory remarks against marginalised communities and the media – went viral on Monday, 17 January.

The 12-minute long video, which was uploaded on YouTube, was shot at an event on Saturday under the auspices of Kalaignar Readers’ Circle in the DMK Youth Wing headquarters Anbagam in Chennai. During the event, RS Bharathi gave a speech about the significance of the Dravidian movement.