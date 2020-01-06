‘Dissent is Necessary, Listen to Youth’: Irom Sharmila on CAA Stir

Irom Sharmila, popularly known as Manipur’s ‘Iron Lady’, made an unexpected visit with her two newborn daughters at an anti-CAA rally in Bengaluru on Sunday, 5 January.

On being asked about her endurance for protests, given her 16-year-long hunger strike for the revocation of the problematic Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA), she said, “Protest in society was automatic and compulsory. I never thought of that struggle as burden or punishment, I thought just about keeping my body and mind in balance.”

Speaking to The Quint later, Sharmila commented on the on-going protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and recent violence in JNU and said that the current government was “blind in governance and dictatorial-type”.