‘Dissent Has Been Criminalised’: Mehbooba Mufti Appears Before ED

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti expressed that dissent in the country has been criminalised after she was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate for more than five hours on Thursday, 25 March.

"Dissent has been criminalised in this country. The ED, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) are being misused to silence the Opposition tactically," Mufti said as she exited from the ED office at Rajbagh, news agency PTI reported.

She claimed that anyone opposing the incumbent government was "hounded by trumped up charges" such as sedition or money laundering.

She alleged, "This country is not being run by the Constitution but the agenda of a particular political party,” PTI reported.

Asked about the ED’s questions, the PDP chief said she was asked about the sale of her ancestral land in Anantnag district’s Bijbehara area and the use of the chief minister’s discretionary funds, the report added.