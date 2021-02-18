Disha Ravi: Parents Ask Government To Ensure Safety of Children

Expressing their fear over the arrest of 22-year-old climate change activist Disha Ravi, 231 Indian parents have written an open letter to the Union and state governments, asking them to “ensure freedom and safety” for young children.

The statement accessed by The Quint reads, “As parents of children, teenagers and young adults we are shocked by this arrest...We have striven to inculcate in our children a love for the planet and their fellow human beings. But the abduction of Disha Ravi by the Delhi Police tells us that no young person with a sense of curiosity and passion to change the world is safe in today’s India.”