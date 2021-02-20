Disha Ravi Case: What’s in the 2 Sites Police Found in ‘Toolkit’

“Our purpose is to build an international movement to prevent and stop genocide.” the website says.

The organisation was founded in 1999 by Dr Gregory H Stanton who serves as the founding president and chairman of Genocide Watch.

Stanton has worked as a research professor in genocide studies and prevention at the School for Conflict Analysis and Resolution at George Mason University in Virginia, USA. He was the James Farmer Professor in Human Rights at the University of Mary Washington, Virginia.

According to the site, Dr Stanton served in the US State Department from 1992 to 1999 and drafted the UN Peacekeeping Operations resolutions that helped bring about an end to the Mozambique civil war.