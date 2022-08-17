DGCA Asks Airlines To Enforce COVID-19 Protocol: What Are the New Guidelines?
So what are the new guidelines? How fast is COVID-19 spreading? Here’s what we know.
In view of the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday, 17 August, issued new guidelines to prevent the spread of the infection.
DGCA has asked all Indian carriers to strictly enforce the COVID-19 protocol, including making masks mandatory for aircraft passengers.
So what are the new guidelines? How fast is COVID-19 spreading? Here’s what we know.
What has the DGCA said?
In a statement, the DGCA said it will be conducting "random checks" in aircraft across the country to see if the COVID-19 protocol is being enforced or not.
Airlines have to ensure that passengers are wearing face masks properly throughout the journey and that there is proper sensitisation of passengers through various platforms, it mentioned.
What happens if a passenger doesn’t comply?
The DGCA said, "In case a passenger does not comply with the directions, strict action will be taken by airlines against the passenger.”
What precautions can a person take to prevent COVID-19?
Wear your mask.
Physical distancing and handwashing are still extremely important. But they may not be enough.
Preventing airborne transmission would mean avoiding crowded indoor spaces as much as possible.
If you do spend time indoors, do not forget to wear a mask, except maybe around family and friends who you know have stayed safe.
Ensure enough fresh air is circulating through a room.
Open windows and doors as much as possible.
If you can, upgrade the filters in your home air-conditioning systems.
If schools, offices, malls, and stores reopen, the ventilation systems may need to add powerful new filters to avoid recirculating the same air.
In the right setting, the use of ultraviolet light that can kill the virus may also be considered to prevent transmission through smaller droplets.
Remember, stagnant air inside closed doors could be your enemy.
How fast is COVID-19 spreading?
India on Wednesday recorded 9,062 new COVID-19 infections that took its tally to 4,42,86,256, while the number of active cases came down to 1,05,058, according to Union Health Ministry data.
Delhi on Tuesday reported 917 new COVID-19 cases, 1,566 recoveries, and three deaths in the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, the positivity rate in the national capital has increased to 19.20 percent.
Meanwhile, Dr VK Paul, member (Health), NITI Aayog, told news agency ANI, “COVID-19 is still alive; we can't predict the changes in the number of cases so we need to stay alert and get the precaution dose. CorbeVax vaccine can now also be inoculated, along with Covaxin and Covishield.”
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.