Dilli Chalo: ‘Here to Stay,’ Say Farmers as Centre Offers Talks
Catch all the live updates of the farmers’ ‘Dilli Chalo’ protests here.
As farmers from Punjab and Haryana camp at the Nirankari Samagam Ground in Delhi’s Burari to protest against the Centre’s farm laws, they told the media that the protests will continue till the laws aren’t withdrawn by the Centre.
Thousands of farmers defied tear gas, water cannons and police barricades on Friday, 27 November, to enter Delhi through the Tikri border after receiving permission to hold peaceful protests at the Nirankari Samagam Ground in Delhi’s Burari area.
Meanwhile, Union agricultural minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said “the Central government is always ready for talks.” The Centre has asked the farmers to meet on 3 December.
- Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, in a tweet, welcomed the Centre’s decision to allow farmers’ entry
- Farmers representing 31 farm bodies reached Delhi through several routes – Lalru, Shambhu, Patiala-Pehowa, Patran-Khanauri, Moonak-Tohana, Ratia-Fatehabad, and Talwandi-Sirsa.
- Several politicians have condemned the use of force by Haryana Police on the protesting farmers
- The farmers are protesting against the farm laws as they feel that these laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price (MSP) system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporate entities
'Here for the Long Haul': Protesting Farmers
Farmers protesting at the Nirankari Samagam Ground in Delhi’s Burari said that they will continue protests till the farm laws aren’t withdrawn.
“Our protest will continue till the farm laws are not withdrawn. We are here for the long haul,” a farmer told ANI.
Farmers from Fatehgarh Sahib to Join Delhi Protests
Farmers from Fatehgarh Sahib are on their way to Delhi to protest against Centre's farm laws.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.