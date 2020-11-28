Dilli Chalo: ‘Here to Stay,’ Say Farmers as Centre Offers Talks

As farmers from Punjab and Haryana camp at the Nirankari Samagam Ground in Delhi’s Burari to protest against the Centre’s farm laws, they told the media that the protests will continue till the laws aren’t withdrawn by the Centre.

Thousands of farmers defied tear gas, water cannons and police barricades on Friday, 27 November, to enter Delhi through the Tikri border after receiving permission to hold peaceful protests at the Nirankari Samagam Ground in Delhi’s Burari area.

Meanwhile, Union agricultural minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said “the Central government is always ready for talks.” The Centre has asked the farmers to meet on 3 December.