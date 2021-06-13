Digvijaya Singh’s Article 370 Remark on CH Sparks Controversy

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Congress functionary Digvijaya Singh's alleged comments on Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir on Clubhouse have invited a volley of criticism by the leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The BJP on Saturday, 12 June, leaked an audio chat of Digvijaya Singh, where he can be heard saying that Congress "would certainly have to relook" the decision of revoking Article 370.

This statement has sparked controversy, and the Congress has asked its leaders to follow the party's stance on the issue of abrogation of Article 370.

"The Congress party has clearly stated its position on Jammu and Kashmir, in its resolution of 6 August 2019, of the Congress Working Committee (CWC). This is the only official stance of the party. I urge and request all senior leaders to refer to the same," Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said, when asked about Singh's remarks.