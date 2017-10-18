Shades of Diwali: Different Ways India Celebrates the Festival
Diwali is a festival that is celebrated in different ways across the country. But the motive remains the same.
(This story was first published on 18 October 2017 and is being republished from The Quint’s archives on the occasion of Diwali.)
Diwali, the time for families and friends to get together and make merry — houses adorned with an array of candles and earthen lamps, air filled with the aroma of flavorsome food, and everywhere you see people cleaning and decorating their homes.
But beyond the common spirit of joy that brings us all together on Diwali, lets look at the many different traditions followed by different communities.
Sindhis
The festival of light is known as ‘Diyari’ among Sindhis. Gold and silver coins are dipped in milk before offering it to Goddess Lakshmi. The coins are picked up gently and stroked against the tooth.
The phrase, “Laksmi aayi, Danat vaai” is recited to symbolise the arrival of wealth.
When asked about what she likes best about the festival, Samita Keshwani said, “I long to gorge on Sai Bhaji, a dish made of fresh green spinach and gram dal. It is eaten with rice and a hint of jaggery.”
Gujaratis
Gujratis celebrate Diwali for almost an entire week. A noteworthy practice is in which a lamp lit with ghee is left to burn for the entire night. The next morning the sot is collected from the lamp and is used to make kajal.
Vivek Shah said, “I remember, my mother looked so stunning with the thick layer of kohl in her eyes.” This is considered to be an auspicious tradition believed to bring prosperity.
Brahmins
Brahmins kickstart their day on Diwali by taking an oil bath.
My mom applies coconut oil on my head. I later wash it off with soap, nut powder, and warm water to remove the stickiness. The ritual is believed to dissolve all toxins out of the body.Shyam Vasudevan
The Brahmins also make a signature dish during Diwali for Goddess Lakshmi. Milk is stirred on a low flame to make condensed milk burfi sprinkled with dry fruits called ‘tharati pal’.
Reddys
The Reddy community observes Diwali by celebrating the slaying of a demon called Narakasura by Krishna’s consort, Satyabhama. Prayers are hence offered to colourful well-moulded clay idols of Satyabhama.
Nischal Reddy, “I am usually woken up early in the morning to help my mom with making a huge colorful rangoli right in front of home. Last year, she drew the lines and created the design while I filled in the color.” The custom is meant to welcome Goddess Lakshmi into the house.
Shaivaites
The Shaivaites mark the festival by inviting ancestors to their homes. They perform a separate ritual, ‘Kaunriya Kathi’, in which jute sticks are burnt. They consider it as an invitation for their forefathers to descend from heaven.
“We lay a lot of emphasis on getting the blessings from our ancestors. The community also has a practice in which families of the same root get together.”Sandeep BaliarSingh, Financial Analyst
Bengalis
Bengali families flock to the market to buy choddo shaak or 14 different kinds of leafy vegetables. They are eaten by all family members for lunch. It is their way to ward off evil spirits.
Manikuntala Das said, “Diwali is incomplete for me without relishing some home-cooked kosha mangsho, a dish in which mutton is cooked on low flame with subtle spices.”
Arya Vyshyas
The Arya Vyshyas eat something spicy or bitter right at the beginning of the day. They gorge on sweet dishes like milk payasams and coconut burfis in the latter half of the day.
Priya Subramaniyam said, “My granny told me that there is significance to this eating trend. Spicy food items activate digestive juices and acids and ensure the digestion process is smooth.” The Vyshyas follow this custom so as to stay healthy during the festival.
(Breathe In, Breathe Out: Are you finding it tough to breathe polluted air? Join hands with FIT in partnership with #MyRightToBreathe to find a solution to pollution. Send in your suggestions to fit@thequint.com or WhatsApp @ +919999008335)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.