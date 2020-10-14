Diesel Generators Banned in Delhi from 15 Oct to Curb Pollution

With the pollution season in Delhi just around the corner, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) on Wednesday, 14 October, banned the use of diesel generators in the national capital from Thursday till further orders.

The use of electricity generator sets of all capacities, run on diesel, petrol or kerosene, has been banned from Thursday, with essential and emergency services, including hospitals and railway services exempted, the DPCC said.

The order was issued under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) against pollution in Delhi and its adjoining areas.