Censorship? Noam Chomsky, Vijay Prashad’s Talk at Fest Called Off

Chomsky and Prashad also pointed out that people had to be sensitised about various controversies involving the Tatas, from the killing of adivasis who were peacefully protesting the construction of a Tata steel factory in Odisha in 2006, the use of private militias to allegedly terrorize the population for a planned Tata steel factory in Jagdalpur, Chattisgarh, the use of Tata Advanced Systems weapons by the Indian forces against the people of Kashmir and Tata steel’s release of hexavalent chromium into water sources that has created the fourth most polluted place on the planet in Sukinda, Odisha.

They said that they expected the platform to provide an open discussion to talk about issues that are threatening the world and also about the Tatas.