One Person Held for Pelting Stones at Police in Mumbai’s Dharavi
One person was arrested and seven others booked for pelting stones at Mumbai police personnel on Wednesday, 1 April. The incident occurred at Joglekar Nulla road in Dharavi on Wednesday evening when the police tried to get a group of people who had assembled on the street, despite the ongoing lockdown, to disperse.
At least one person has been arrested and booked under multiple sections of the IPC and the Maharashtra Police Act. The police are on the lookout for the remaining members. The accused have been charged with unlawful assembly, punishment for rioting, assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty, among others.
Dharavi has recorded at least two coronavirus cases so far. A 56-year-old man who tested positive for COVID-19, died on 1 April. This has prompted the civic body to seal off at least eight buildings in the area and place many under home quarantine to stop the virus from spreading further. A second COVID-19 case in the area was recorded on 2 April.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)