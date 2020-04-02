One Person Held for Pelting Stones at Police in Mumbai’s Dharavi

At least one person has been arrested and booked under multiple sections of the IPC and the Maharashtra Police Act. The police are on the lookout for the remaining members. The accused have been charged with unlawful assembly, punishment for rioting, assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty, among others.

Dharavi has recorded at least two coronavirus cases so far. A 56-year-old man who tested positive for COVID-19, died on 1 April. This has prompted the civic body to seal off at least eight buildings in the area and place many under home quarantine to stop the virus from spreading further. A second COVID-19 case in the area was recorded on 2 April.