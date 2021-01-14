Rape Charges Against Maharashtra Minister ‘Serious’: Sharad Pawar

A woman, who claims to be Munde’s sister-in-law, has accused him of rape. The minister, however, denied the allegations. He has said that this was being done as a plot to blackmail him by the woman and her sister, who Munde was in a relationship with and had two kids with. Leaders from the BJP have, meanwhile, been pressing for his resignation.

On 13 January, Munde met Pawar to clear the air. “Munde had met me and has told me his side. It is my responsibility to make my party leaders aware about what he told me and then formulate our party’s next course of action,” NCP Chief Sharad Pawar said in Mumbai.

After Pawar’s chat with Munde, Pawar also said that Munde seemed to have an idea that these allegations against him would surface and he had previously therefore, approached the high court in the same matter as well.

Pawar said that he would ensure no injustice was done.