DGCA to Test Aviation Personnel for Psychoactive Substances
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has, for the first time on Friday, 21 February, proposed testing of aviation personnel for psychoactive substances such as cannabis, opioids and their variants, officials said.
This is in line with the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) policy and procedures which has already been prescribed by other leading aviation agencies such as the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) of the USA and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).
For the testing presence of psychoactive substances, urine sample will be used, it said.
