DGCA Suspends 2 SpiceJet Pilots for Damaging Runway Edge Lights
Aviation regulator DGCA suspended two SpiceJet pilots on Thursday, 13 February, for a period of four-and-half months for damaging the runway edge lights of Mangaluru airport while landing a B 737 plane on 31 October last year, according to an official document.
It also noted that the period of suspension would be counted from the date of the incident.
The aircraft was coming from Dubai when the incident occurred.
Show cause notices were issued by the DGCA to the pilot-in-command and first officer of the flight demanding explanation on the "lapses".
The reply sent by both the pilots were deemed to be "not satisfactory" and therefore, the regulator suspended the license held by them for a period of four-and-half months, the document stated.
