Amid Uproar Over Prices, DGCA Seeks Details of India-UK Airfare From Airlines

Civil aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has sought details of airlines' fares for the India-UK route.

The development comes amid a uproar among the air travellers over high airfares as India-UK flights restarted on Sunday, 8 August, after a pause of around three and half months.

The minimum one-way fare on the Delhi-London non-stop route of the economy class in August for Vistara is in the range of Rs 1,03,191-1,21,356. The British Airways fares are in the range of Rs 1,28,916 to Rs 1,47,544.

Fares of Air India flights are at least Rs 1,15,936.

According to industry experts, the fares are likely to remain elevated as long as the weekly limit of 30 direct flights between India and UK continues.