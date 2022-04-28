DGCA Launches Probe After Indigo Pilots Converse in Emergency Frequency: Report

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has launched a probe after at least seven IndiGo airlines pilots reached the sound frequency used in emergency situations while using offensive language to discuss pay cuts.

The pilots were venting their frustrations on a frequency 121.5 MHz, which is used for urgent communication when the aircraft is in distress, news agency PTI reported, citing sources.

The frequency is subject to constant supervision by air traffic controllers in the vicinity of the vehicle.

The incident comes days after the airlines ordered the suspension of a number of pilots over their intention to organise a strike earlier this month, against the slump in salaries amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Indigo had introduced as much as 30 percent pay cuts during the health emergency.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, 28 April, the Airline Pilots Association (ALPA) wrote a letter to Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, urging him to deliver justice for the pilots "who have been forced to resign following their suspension from Indigo airlines."