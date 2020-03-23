DGCA Issues Social-Distancing Guidelines for Airline Operators
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday, 23 March, issued guidelines on social distancing for all airlines and airport operators as the number of positive cases of coronavirus in India increased to 415 and the government enforced a lockdown in many states.
The DGCA, in its guidelines, has requested the passengers to maintain adequate spacing at check-in counters.
The regulatory body also asked authorities to provide sanitizers for staff and passengers at the aircraft gates.
In one of the guidelines, passengers were advised to sit at an adequate distance in the waiting area, keeping one seat vacant. The cabin crew has also been asked to maintain adequate distance while serving the passengers.
Earlier during the day, the Delhi High Court directed the authorities concerned to suspend, the breath analyser tests (BAT) till 27 March in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.
Justice Pratibha M Singh directed the Directorate General of Medical Services to hold an urgent meeting with DGCA, the Air Traffic Controllers’ Guild (India), doctors and the Airport Authority of India (AAI) to explore alternatives of BAT.
The court was hearing a plea by the Air Traffic Controllers’ Guild (India) seeking direction to DGCA and AAI to temporarily suspend the BAT through the current tube process to prevent further spread of the virus.
(With inputs from PTI)
