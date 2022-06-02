ADVERTISEMENT

DGCA Fines Vistara For Letting Improperly Trained Pilot Land Flight in Indore

The pilot landed the aircraft at the Indore airport recently without first getting the requisite training.

PTI
Published
India
1 min read
DGCA Fines Vistara For Letting Improperly Trained Pilot Land Flight in Indore
i

Aviation regulator DGCA has imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on Vistara for letting an improperly trained pilot land an aircraft with passengers on board at the Indore airport, officials said on Thursday, 2 June.

The pilot, who was the first officer on the flight, landed the aircraft at the Indore airport recently without first getting the requisite training in a simulator, they said.

"This was a serious violation endangering lives of the passengers on board."
an officials noted

A first officer has to be first trained to land an aircraft in a simulator before he or she can land a plane with passengers on board. A captain is also trained at a simulator before he or she can allow the first officer to land the aircraft.

Also Read

Indore: PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Asia's Biggest Bio-CNG Plant

Indore: PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Asia's Biggest Bio-CNG Plant
ADVERTISEMENT

The captain as well as the first officer of the Indore flight did not train in a simulator but the first officer was still allowed to conduct the landing at the airport, officials said.

A fine of Rs 10 lakh has therefore been levied on Vistara for granting landing clearance to the first officer without conducting requisite training, they added.

It is not immediately clear where the aircraft took off from and when exactly this happened.

Also Read

On-Ground Spicejet Aircraft Hits Pole During 'Push Back' at Delhi's IGI Airport

On-Ground Spicejet Aircraft Hits Pole During 'Push Back' at Delhi's IGI Airport

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×