‘In Consonance With Regulations’: DGCA on Airlines’ Ban on Kamra

After IndiGo, Air India, SpiceJet and GoAir suspended stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra from flying with them over a confrontation with journalist Arnab Goswami aboard an IndiGo Mumbai-Lucknow flight, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on Wednesday, 29 January, that the action taken by airlines is in complete consonance with its regulations.

In a statement on Wednesday, the DGC said, "This is to reiterate that the action taken by the airlines is in complete consonance with Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) Section-3, Series M Part VI on handling of unruly passengers."

"Now the matter is to be referred to the internal committee as prescribed in para 6.1 of the said CAR. Further, as per para 6.4 of the CAR, the internal committee is to give the final decision in 30 days by giving the reasons in writing, which shall be binding on the airline concerned. Punishment for different type of unruly behaviour is also prescribed in the same CAR and the internal committee has to adhere to the same," it added.