Devendra Fadnavis' Wife Sends Defamation Notice to Nawab Malik, Demands Apology

On Wednesday, Nawab Malik's son-in-law Sameer Khan sent a legal notice Devendra Fadnavis for "defamatory and false allegations against him" and demanded Rs 5 crore in damages "on account of mental torture, agony and financial loss".

Khan had been arrested in January this year in a drugs-related case but was granted bail on 27 September, citing lack of evidence after eight and a half months.

In the legal notice shared on Twitter by Malik's daughter, Khan has accused Fadnavis of making a statement on ABP News alleging that drugs had been found in his possession, a "baseless" claim, without "any merits".

Commenting on the notice, Malik on Thursday said, “We will file a defamation case against Fadnavis if he will not apologise to us.”