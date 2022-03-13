Devendra Fadnavis Gives Statement to Mumbai Police in Phone-Tapping Case

On the other hand, Maharashtra minister Dilip Walse-Patil stated that Fadnavis was not summoned in the first place but was sent a set of questions to answer, according to ANI.

Since he did not answer those questions sent to him regarding the case, the police went to his residence.

"Opposition is doing politics on this case. Till now, 5-6 notices have been given to Devendra Fadnavis. A case has been registered against 5 unknown persons. 24 people's statements recorded till now and more will be recorded in the future," Patil said, as quoted by ANI.

Fadnavis, while addressing the media in March 2021, had raked up a controversy by claiming that he had proof of a cash-for-transfer scam that involved police officers and politicians like state Congress chief Nana Patole, minister Bachchu Kadu, former MLA Ashish Deshmukh, and former MP Sanjay Kakade, among others.