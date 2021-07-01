Developing Capabilities to Deal With Drone Threats: Army Chief

Following the first-ever drone attack in India on 21 June, Army Chief General MM Naravane on Thursday said, "We are developing the capabilities to deal with such threats whether they are state-sponsored or by states themselves."

On 21 June, two explosive-laden drones struck the Jammu Air Force base.

Naravane was quoted as saying, “The character of warfare has been changing continuously, and the advent of drones and counter-drone systems has radically altered the way we think and how we will be having to fight in the future,” The Indian Express reported.

While addressing a webinar organised by the Global Counter-Terrorism Council, General Naravane said the security establishment was well aware of the challenges and that certain measures had been put in place to deal with them. He also said that that the easy availability of drones has increased the complexity of security challenges.