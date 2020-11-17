Detention Centre for Illegal Immigrants Opened Near Bengaluru 

In May 2020, while hearing the case of Babul Khan, who was arrested along with his daughter Taniya on suspicions of being an illegal immigrant from Bangladesh, Justice Phaneendra of the Karnataka High Court passed an order stating that illegal immigrants should be detained in foreigner detention centres. Khan and his daughter were arrested in August 2018 from a migrant settlement in Bengaluru’s Sarjapur and their arrest report submitted in court stated that they were in possession of bullets. They were granted bail earlier this year after a marathon hearing which discussed questions of Indian identity and who is an illegal immigrant. The bail order stated that the father-daughter duo will be shifted to a detention centre near Bengaluru.

But despite the order, the duo remained in judicial custody and completed their sentence three months ago, after they were unable to furnish surety for the bail. They were not shifted to the detention centre even after they completed their prison sentence of two years. The lawyer representing them has now urged the police to shift them from judicial custody to the detention centre before they are deported back to Bangladesh.