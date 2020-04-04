Despite 4G Demands, Kashmir to Continue 2G Internet Till 15 April

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday ordered the continuance of 2G mobile data services in the Union territory till April 15, even as the demand for restoration of high-speed 4G internet grows in view of the coronavirus outbreak. As per a previous order issued on March 26 by Principal Secretary, Home Department, Shaleen Kabra, internet speed on mobile phones in the region will be restricted to 2G only.

Postpaid sim card holders shall be provided with access to internet. However, such access shall not be made available on prepaid sim cards unless verified as per the norms applicable for postpaid connections, the order said.

Fixed line internet connectivity with mac-binding shall be available, it added.

The order said the directions shall be effective immediately and remain in force up to April 15.