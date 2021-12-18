Diesel Vehicles Completing 10 Yrs To Be Deregistered: All You Need To Know
The Delhi government pronounced de-registration of all diesel vehicle which are to complete 10 years by January 2022
The Delhi government has announced deregistration of all diesel vehicles within the National Capital Region (NCR) that have already completed 10 years or are about to complete the same by 1 January 2022.
The deregistration process will start from January 2022, following which a list of all cars will be obtained from the Regional Transport Offices (RTOs).
This step has been taken in compliance with the National Green Tribunal (NGT) order, as a preventive action against air pollution in and around Delhi.
Is this order only for the diesel cars?
No, the order issued by the NGT also applies to petrol vehicles which have completed 15 years or more.
This is to reduce the load of old polluting vehicles (both petrol and diesel) in and around the national capital.
Can I sell my diesel car if it has completed or about to complete 10 years?
No, you will not be able to sell your diesel car in and around Delhi after it has completed 10 years.
However, you can avail a No Objection Certificate (NOC) that will be issued against the deregistered vehicle.
By doing this, you can re-register it and sell it in a different state, which are not directed to comply with the NGT guidelines.
How can I issue an NOC?
According to Cars24, the NOC can be produced from the RTO, where the vehicle was initially registered.
The NOC is a document that ensures that the registration of a vehicle is cleared from the jurisdiction of its initial registration and is open to registration at any other RTO within the country.
However, the department has stated that it will not issue any NOC if the vehicle has completed 15 years or more.
Can I still use my diesel vehicle in Delhi after it completes 10 years?
You can use your diesel vehicle in Delhi after it completes 10 years only if you convert it into an electric vehicle, reported Times of India.
On 18 November, the transport minister of Delhi affirmed the scopes of conversion from the Internal Combustion Engines (ICEs) to electronic engines.
Are these rules valid in the Delhi NCR?
Yes, the same order applies to the Delhi NCR. All the districts of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan that come under the Delhi NCR, will have to follow these rules from January 2022.
What to do if I have a diesel car which is more than 10 years old?
The best thing to do is either to approach the RTO to avail an NOC and sell the car in some other state, or to scrap the car at the local scrapping market.
While scrapping, it is important that the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) of the car is cut out and provided to the owner.
This serves as a verification that the vehicle has been scrapped.
