Deputy Chairman of Karnataka Legislative Council Found Dead

According to the police, on Monday evening around 7 pm, he left home in his car along with his driver. He drove towards the railway track and asked the driver to leave, saying he had to discuss some important political matters on the phone.

His driver, Dharma Raj, told the media that the MLA had called him to his home. “After I reached home, he only drove the car. After filling petrol, we came straight here. I was driving the car then. (After reaching the railway line) he said someone is coming and he will return after talking to them. He asked me to wait and said he will come with them. I waited till around 12.30 pm,” Raj said.

He added that Gowda made a call to one Hemant.

Since he had left his security and driver behind, and he didn't return home until 10 pm, a search began and hours later, his body was recovered on the tracks.