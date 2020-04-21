Deport Rohingyas as They’re ‘Most Vulnerable’ to COVID-19: J&K BJP

The Jammu and Kashmir BJP on Monday, 20 April, urged the central government to take immediate steps for the deportation of Rohingyas and Bangladeshis as they are "most vulnerable" to the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Senior BJP leader Kavinder Gupta said, "As Rohingyas and Bangladeshis are mainly associated with the Rehri and hawking business, there is every likelihood of their spreading the virus to the localities they visit to sell their products."

"The central government should take immediate steps for the deportation of Rohingyas and Bangladeshis, who are illegally settled in Jammu, as they are most vulnerable to the spread of the deadly coronavirus," he added.