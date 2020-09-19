Digital Payments at Fault for Rise in Financial Frauds: Ajit Doval

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval has asked Indian citizens to be cautious when they are online and said that financial frauds have seen an exponential rise due to dependence on digital payment platforms after the COVID-19 pandemic hit the nation.

He added that the government is looking to introduce a national cybersecurity strategy-2020 with an aim to lend a safe, secured, and trusted cyberspace to Indian users.

Ajit Doval was delivering a lecture at the COCONXIII-2020 on cybersecurity hosted by the Kerala Police and the Society for the Policing of Cyberspace and Information Security Research Association.