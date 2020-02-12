‘Deoband is a Breeding Ground of Terror’: Union Min Giriraj Singh

Union Minister Giriraj Singh, who often makes the headlines for his controversial statements, has once again come under the scanner for his remarks, calling Deoband in Uttar Pradesh, “the breeding ground of terror”.

While speaking at a pro-CAA gathering, the union minister said that Deoband is the breeding ground of terrorists, and all big terrorists in the world, including Jama'at-Ud-Dawah chief Hafiz Saeed, have been bred there.