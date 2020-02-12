‘Deoband is a Breeding Ground of Terror’: Union Min Giriraj Singh
Union Minister Giriraj Singh, who often makes the headlines for his controversial statements, has once again come under the scanner for his remarks, calling Deoband in Uttar Pradesh, “the breeding ground of terror”.
While speaking at a pro-CAA gathering, the union minister said that Deoband is the breeding ground of terrorists, and all big terrorists in the world, including Jama'at-Ud-Dawah chief Hafiz Saeed, have been bred there.
"Maine ek baar kaha tha ki yeh Deoband aatankvaad ki Gangotri hai. Saare bade bade duniya mein jo bhi paida huye aatankvaadi, chahe Hafiz Saeed ka mamla ho, yeh saare ke saare log yahin se nikalte hain (I had once said that Deoband is the breeding ground of terror. All big names in the world of terror have been brought up here, including Hafiz Saeed)," the union minister said on Tuesday, 11 February.
While addressing the gathering, Singh also said that voting rights of those who are opposing CAA should also be taken away.
