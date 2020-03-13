‘Demand Fair Probe into Delhi Violence’: Shaheen Bagh Protesters
The women of Shaheen Bagh during a late-night press conference on Friday, 13 March, demanded a fair probe in the communal violence in northeast Delhi and a compensation of Rs 1 crore to the victims.
The protesters at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi addressed a press conference on Friday, wherein the protesters stated that the fears over the coronavirus epidemic will not make them run away.
“They don’t need to spread coronavirus panic in hopes we will run away. The Home Minister should not bother about us. We can take care of ourselves. You think about the people whose houses have been burnt and are left homeless now,” said the protesters.
The Shaheen Bagh protest which has relentlessly continued through nearly three months, and have become a symbol that has been emulated elsewhere in the country.
The protesters said, “It’s been 90 days to our movement. It had started from the day when Jamia students were brutally attacked by the Delhi Police; with the demands of CAA-NPR-NRC to be revoked, women and children had started this movement.”
You can watch the press briefing here.
On Delhi Violence & Amit Shah’s NPR Remarks
Talking about the violence that consumed Delhi for three days, the protesters said, “Nobody would have thought that in the national capital of the country, violence on such a scale would be take place. They killed toddlers and children.This was planned and perpetrated by the state to divert the attention from the ongoing protests against CAA and NRC.”
The communal clashes that broke out in northeast Delhi on February 24 and continued till February 26, claimed at least 53 lives and left over 200 people injured, besides inflicting massive damage to properties and businesses.
The women also pointed out to Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks in the parliament that no citizen will be marked as a 'doubtful' citizen.
To this, they stated, "Why is there a need for such questions? All questions should be removed.”
Moreover, the protesters have demanded that not just the current law, but the Citizenship (Amendment) Act of 2003 should also be scrapped.
"If on the basis of our agitation, no NRC is implemented then maybe tomorrow, they will misuse the amendment and try to bring in something else.Hence, it should be nipped in the bud."
As a precautionary measure against the coronavirus pandemic, the women said the protesters were being provided with masks and hand sanitisers.
“The woman are regularly cleaning their hijabs. No need to be scared of coronavirus,” the protesters added.
(With inputs from PTI)
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )