‘Demand Fair Probe into Delhi Violence’: Shaheen Bagh Protesters

Talking about the violence that consumed Delhi for three days, the protesters said, “Nobody would have thought that in the national capital of the country, violence on such a scale would be take place. They killed toddlers and children.This was planned and perpetrated by the state to divert the attention from the ongoing protests against CAA and NRC.”

The communal clashes that broke out in northeast Delhi on February 24 and continued till February 26, claimed at least 53 lives and left over 200 people injured, besides inflicting massive damage to properties and businesses.

The women also pointed out to Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks in the parliament that no citizen will be marked as a 'doubtful' citizen.

To this, they stated, "Why is there a need for such questions? All questions should be removed.”