OIC Allegations of Harassment of Muslims Regrettable: Govt Sources

Around a week ago, India had made prior clearance mandatory for foreign investments from countries that share land border with India, to curb "opportunistic takeovers" of domestic firms in the wake of economic downturn triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

India's decision to tighten norms for FDI came amid reports of China eyeing to take over several Indian entities following fall in their valuation due to economic downturn in the wake of the pandemic.

China criticised India for the new policy, calling it discriminatory. The neighboring country even demanded a review of the policy.