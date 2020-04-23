OIC Allegations of Harassment of Muslims Regrettable: Govt Sources
Deliberate attempts are being made to damage Indo-Arab ties, government sources told PTI, referring to the criticism in the gulf over the alleged harassment of Muslims in India, during the fight against COVID-19.
They called the accusations made by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), that Muslims are being targeted in the country, “deeply regrettable”.
Around a week ago, India had made prior clearance mandatory for foreign investments from countries that share land border with India, to curb "opportunistic takeovers" of domestic firms in the wake of economic downturn triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.
India's decision to tighten norms for FDI came amid reports of China eyeing to take over several Indian entities following fall in their valuation due to economic downturn in the wake of the pandemic.
China criticised India for the new policy, calling it discriminatory. The neighboring country even demanded a review of the policy.
On Wednesday, Trump signed the order to protect the jobs of American people in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic which has inflicted severe damage to the country's economy.
"People to people contact has been the bedrock of ties between the two countries and we hope it will continue to be so," a source told PTI.
It is not immediately known how many Indians may be impacted by the order. The order is likely to have a bearing on those applying for permanent residency in the US.
(With inputs from PTI)
