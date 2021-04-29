Delhi’s Sehgal Neo Hospital Issues SOS: 1 Hour of Oxygen Left
“They can’t supply the capacity that we need,” the hospital’s twitter handle expressed.
Sehgal Neo hospital in Delhi’s Paschim Vihar issued an SOS call on Thursday, 29 April, stating that it had only one hour of oxygen supply left.
The hospital sent out an urgent tweet, stating that 70 out of 150 patients were on oxygen support. As per the tweet, the latest government orders replaced their old vendor, Seth Air Products, with Paramount Cryo Gases.
In a statement, the hospital said, “We have been struggling with a shortage of LMO for the last 10 days. However, we have been escalating the issue and getting the supply on an SOS basis. Today morning, we received a notice from the Department of Health and Family Welfare, GNTCD stating that ‘Seth Air Products’ who has been out regular supplier for oxygen and D type cylinders, will not be delivering oxygen to us (sic).”
The statement added that their new vendor does not have any cylinder to transport to their site.
“If we do not get your immediate intervention, we will have to ask our oxygen supported patients to shift elsewhere,” the hospital tweeted, tagging the Delhi administration.
Delhi is seeing a positivity rate of over 32 percent in Delhi, resulting in the overcrowding of all hospitals. The national capital is also witnessing an oxygen shortage, as patients gasp for breath amid the pandemic. Several prominent hospitals have made SOS calls due to an oxygen crisis in the last few weeks.
