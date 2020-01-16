After Shaheen Bagh, Women in Delhi’s Khureji Rise Up Against CAA

Around 500 women have been taking part in a sit-in in East Delhi’s Khureji since 13 January 2019.

Inspired by the painstaking effort of women in Shaheen Bagh, where they’ve been participating in the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests for more than 20 days, hundreds of women living in and around Khureji have been coming out to voice their concerns about the new citizenship law.

Zeenat, a housewife, has been coming to the protest site from day one. She hasn’t gone home for the last two days.