After Shaheen Bagh, Women in Delhi’s Khureji Rise Up Against CAA
Around 500 women have been taking part in a sit-in in East Delhi’s Khureji since 13 January 2019.
Inspired by the painstaking effort of women in Shaheen Bagh, where they’ve been participating in the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests for more than 20 days, hundreds of women living in and around Khureji have been coming out to voice their concerns about the new citizenship law.
Zeenat, a housewife, has been coming to the protest site from day one. She hasn’t gone home for the last two days.
Zeenat is not alone; women across different age groups are coming to Khujeri as they seek answers from the government on NRC and CAA.
Some elderly women, who can barely walk without support, also chose to come and spend some time at the protest site in solidarity with their counterparts in Shaheen Bagh.
76-year-old Naseeran says, ‘Azaadi’, when asked what is it that brings her here. She has been living in Delhi since 1959 and fears that her children might face problems due to the new law.
Shama Parveen, another local resident, starts crying when asked about her apprehensions regarding CAA and NPR.
For Shama, who has grown up listening to the horror stories of partition, debate around CAA has rekindled memories of the past which are not so pleasant for this 70-year-old.
As a group of around 100 women grows to 500 after lunch at around 2 pm with some of them coming to join the congregation with their children, it’s a group of volunteers that ensures there is no mismanagement and inconvenience to those who have gathered for a cause.
Sadaf Khan, a student, was part of the team that had organised protests at Jamia. She has been part of the team that is staying with women protesters during day as well as night.
There are different teams assigned with specific tasks, with volunteers wearing badges of ‘24 Ghante Khidmat (24 hour service)’.
While one team guards women by forming a human chain around the entire periphery of the protest site, a second team coordinates with media personnel, a third team is in-charge of distribution of food, tea and water. There is a separate team which is looking after electricity supply and manning the main entrance to the protest site.
Cardboard boxes have been kept at various intersection points of the kanat (tent) to serve as dustbins.
Delhi’s version of ‘Occupy Street Movement’ is careful that there is no disruption in traffic on the road outside near the Nirman Vihar metro station. At the same time, they don’t want to cause any hassle by littering over the place.
During speeches by various speakers and a puppet show spoofing the drastic fallout of ‘vikas (development)’, it’s the resilience of these women that stands out.
From 500 the number swells to around 1,000 towards the evening. Yasmeen, a school teacher, had come with her family. According to Yasmeen, the new law will pose problems to non-Muslims as well.
Even as the Supreme Court is yet to hear pleas challenging the CAA, Shama Parveen says ruefully: ‘Allah inke dil me raham daal de (May God put mercy in their hearts).’
